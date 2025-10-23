Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sturm Graz midfielder Jon Gorenc Stankovic has insisted that the win against Rangers in Sturm’s last Europa League game has given his side confidence for the match against Celtic, even though he views the Bhoys as ‘stronger’ than the Gers.

The Austrian side, looking for their second win of the Europa League campaign, are set to take on the Scottish champions in what will be their third game of the league phase, this evening at Celtic Park.

Their last match against Celtic’s bitter rivals Rangers resulted in a 2-1 win and now Stankovic is looking for something similar against Brendan Rodgers’ team.

The Austrians will also be boosted by the fact that they have won their last two league games, against Altach and Linz, Stankovic insists.

“We won our last Europa League game against Rangers, and we won twice in the league, which gives us confidence”, Stankovic was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

Against Scottish champions Celtic, the defensive midfielder insists that his side will need to be at the very top of their game to repeat the feat.

“Of course, we need a perfect day against Celtic.”

Club Years Domzale 2013-2016 Borussia Dortmund II (loan) 2014-2016 Huddersfield Town 2016-2020 Sturm Graz 2020- Jon Gorenc Stankovic’s career history

Having had an up close look at the Rangers players in the clash in Austria, the Slovenia international believes that Celtic are stronger but insists the away team will be prepared for everything.

“I see Celtic as a bit stronger”, Stankovic added.

“We’re prepared for everything and know what to expect.”

It has been a turbulent first few months for both Celtic and Rangers, with Bhoys fans unhappy with a poor summer transfer window, while the Gers have had a disastrous start to the campaign.

Despite beating Rangers, the odds are still very much against Stum Graz adding Celtic to their list of scalps tonight.