Former Championship forward Sam Parkin has predicted that, despite the growing pressure at Swansea City, they should be good enough to beat Norwich City on Saturday.

Swansea fell to a home defeat to Queens Park Rangers this week, playing much of the game with ten men after Malick Yalcouye received a red card in the first half.

The Swans are now winless across their last five home matches in the Championship, interspersed with a victory against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, with only one of their three wins this season coming at home.

Parkin feels that the game on Saturday is massive for Swansea as it represents an opportunity to pick up a win in front of their fans.

Swansea should be good for the win, Parkin thinks, despite revealed he has heard there is growing discontent in Wales.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (25:00): “This a huge game for them which has crept up on me as well.

“Got a Swansea City supporting chap in the local area to me, who I talk to quite a lot.

“He was there last night and he said, ‘Yes, there’s a little bit of pressure growing and a little bit of discontent down there.’ I think that’s a big one.

“And Norwich as much as they improved in that first half at Derby, they weren’t able to turn it into goals.”

Parkin added: “I think Swansea win, which is a massive game. Two goals to one.”

Norwich boss Liam Manning is also under pressure, making the game a big one for the Canaries too.

A former Norwich star claimed that the Canaries lacked quality in the final third and never looked like scoring against Derby County this week.

Parkin recently insisted that Norwich manager Manning should be give more time in the job despite their struggles.

Swansea will look to take advantage of Norwich’s struggles to give their faithful something to finally cheer for on Saturday.