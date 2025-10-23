Stu Forster/Getty Images

Troy Deeney expects to see Newcastle United winning games comfortably in the Premier League again soon, but cautioned Fulham at the weekend is a tough clash.

Newcastle dominated proceedings inside St James’ Park on Tuesday night and beat Jose Mourinho’s Benfica 3-0 to climb up to seventh in the Champions League league phase table.

They had more shots on target and had a far superior xG compared to the away team and Deeney was left impressed with what he saw.

Describing the atmosphere inside St James’ Park, where he was physically present, the 37-year-old insisted that it looked shaky initially but once the Anthony Gordon goal went in, it lifted the roof.

He feels it was vitally important for Newcastle to win the game and said on talkSPORT (21st October, 21:58): “Absolutely [they needed to win].

“And I think the first half was a nervous energy, not only here on the pitch but in the stadium as well.

“It didn’t feel like the normal fever-pitch at St James’ Park, but the second they scored, this whole place just relaxed, the noise levels went through the roof. They could have scored five or six.”

Game Competition Fulham (H) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (H) EFL Cup West Ham United (A) Premier League Newcastle United’s next three games

Newcastle have struggled to get going in the Premier League this season, often dropping points late on in games.

Former Premier League defender Alvin Martin has insisted that Eddie Howe’s team need a ‘little bit of know-how’ to get things going.

Deeney, though feels that with the way they are linking up play through assistance from Nick Woltemade, they will soon start delivering the wins.

He cautioned though that Fulham will not prove to be easy opponents this weekend.

“They will feel really confident now that they can get through this Champions League first phase and then they want to get this into the Premier League as well.

“Start winning week-in, week-out, next game against Fulham is a tough one, one they could really slip up in.

“But I would expect them with [Nick] Woltemade up top, and the way he links up play, with the pace they have got in the wider areas, I expect them to start winning and winning comfortably soon.”

Fulham went to St James’ Park and won 2-1 last season, while they also beat the Magpies at Craven Cottage, 3-1.

Howe will be aware of that as he plots how to guide Newcastle to all three points.