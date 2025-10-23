Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has made it clear that Archie Gray’s best position is midfield, but stressed that the teenager solves the left-back problem as well.

After the Durham-born talent made his name at Leeds United, the north London club paid a hefty £40m to acquire the highly rated teenager last year.

At the time, Brentford were chasing him, while Borussia Dortmund were also keen.

Gray was thrown into the deep end in his first season in the Premier League, when he had to play a handful of games as a centre-back last term.

Even though he can play in so many positions, Frank admitted last month that he sees Gray’s future in the engine room of Spurs.

On Wednesday night, though, he had to slot in as a left-back against Monaco, where Spurs drew the game 0-0.

The Ligue 1 side completely dominated the match and Gray was pushed back to midfield when Djed Spence came on in the second half of the game.

Destiny Udogie is currently out injured and Frank stressed that the former Leeds man solved his left-back issue with flying colours.

Club Years Leeds United 2022-2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Archie Gray’s career history

He lauded the teenager for his mental fortitude and is still clear that Gray’s best position is in Tottenham’s midfield.

“I think he solves it very well, as he’s done a lot of times last year, left-back, right-back and centre-back”, Frank told a press conference after Tottenham’s draw against Monaco on Wednesday night.

“I think he can play all three positions.

“I think his best position is still midfielder, but I think he can play all three.

“I like his character and effort in the left-back are today; he just carried on when he came into midfield and did well there as well.”

The England Under-21 international has mostly been a substitute for Frank, as he has not started any Premier League game except Tottenham’s season opener against Burnley.

It remains to be seen if Gray will play a part against Everton on Sunday, as Frank’s side look to recover from their 2-1 loss against Aston Villa at the weekend.