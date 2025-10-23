Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen has insisted that competition with Lucas Digne has kept him sharp and he is not worried about his game time situation at the club.

Maatsen joined the Villans in 2024 from Chelsea for £37.5m, but Digne’s form at left-back had reduced Maatsen’s game time to mostly substitute appearances last season.

Having had to play second fiddle to Digne in the Premier League this season, Maatsen has been the designated starter in the Europa League for Aston Villa, starting in both their previous games in Europe.

Maatsen welcomes the competition for the left-back spot, claiming that it keeps him honest and hungry, while he can also learn from Digne.

The Dutchman is clear that he is not concerning himself about his spot in the team and will just keep making himself available for Unai Emery to select if needed.

Maatsen told the club’s official website: “It’s strong competition.

“Lucas is a fantastic player; he has a lot of qualities. I’m a young player coming to the Premier League, so I can learn a lot from him.

Manager Time at Club Unai Emery November 2022 – ongoing Steven Gerrard November 2021 – October 2022 Dean Smith October 2018 – November 2021 Steve Bruce October 2016 – October 2018 Roberto Di Matteo June 2016 – October 2016 Last five permanent Aston Villa managers

“We have a good relationship, so it keeps me sharp and keeps me focused.

“I’m not worried about my place in the team; the coach knows my qualities for the team and my teammates as well.

“Whenever they need me, I’m ready.”

Aston Villa have turned around their poor early season form and are currently on a five-match winning streak.

The run began with their first Europa League fixture against Bologna and now encompasses three Premier League matches, plus the win over Feyenoord.

Maatsen is a near-certainty to start against Go Ahead Eagles in his homeland tonight, as Digne has not travelled with the squad after being caught by Kevin Danso in a nasty challenge in the weekend fixture.

Emery criticising his players after they drew at Sunderland was tipped to cause an issue by Richard Keys, but that has not happened, and Villa have kicked on.