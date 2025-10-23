Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin has hailed ‘impressive’ Leeds United on-loan star Joe Gelhardt for his performance against Leicester City in Hull City’s 2-1 win.

The Wigan Athletic academy graduate showed glimpses of brilliance at the Latics and there was much excitement at Leeds when they signed him.

Gelhardt showed his ability in the youth set-up at Elland Road and broke into the first team, putting himself in the mix to play.

The Liverpool-born talent was even backed by one of the ex-Whites stars, Robbie Blake, to replace Raphinha, who has been world class at Barcelona.

Leeds still have him on their books and in the summer window, the 23-year-old was loaned out to Championship side Hull City, where he has made a fine start.

He already has six goal contributions at the Tigers to his name and on Tuesday night, he scored and assisted against the Foxes to deliver Hull all three points.

Ex-Championship hitman Parkin stressed that in Oli McBurnie’s absence, striker Kyle Joseph had a brilliant game.

Player Loan at Mateo Joseph Real Mallorca Largie Ramazani Valencia Joe Gelhardt Hull City Isaac Schmidt Werder Bremen Maximilian Wober Werder Bremen First team Leeds United players currently out on loan

The 44-year-old hailed the Leeds loan star as well, as he namechecked him for his ‘impressive’ display against Leicester.

“I thought they were brilliant for 45 minutes, especially because McBurnie wasn’t available”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show (15:29) while discussing Hull’s win over the Foxes.

“You had Joseph down the middle, who, in terms of his work ethic, [is] incredible.

“Gelhardt off one of the sides, really impressive.”

The Leeds loanee also received praise from Tigers assistant Dean Holden, as he lauded the 23-year-old attacker for his goal against the Foxes.

Gelhardt’s contract still runs for two more years at Elland Road and it remains to be seen if he will impress Daniel Farke enough to have a crack at the Leeds first team next season.