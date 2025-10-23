Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa defensive star Lamare Bogarde is certain that his future is at Villa Park, as he revealed that Unai Emery wants to keep him and that means ‘no reason to leave’.

The Dutch talent attracted the Birmingham-based club with his performances in Feyenoord’s youth set-up and they swooped to take him to Villa Park.

The 21-year-old is now slowly breaking into the first team after he had a couple of loan spells at Bristol Rovers; while at the Gas, he was given advice about how to become a complete player by Joey Barton.

Emery’s side made a poor start to the new season, but in recent weeks they have won consecutive games, with Bogarde playing a part, as they start to pick up.

The Netherlands Under-21 international started Aston Villa’s 2-1 win against Fulham and 3-1 win against Burnley, alongside their 0-0 draw against Everton last month.

Bogarde stressed that Emery wants him to form a back three with Aston Villa’s centre-back pair, which is why he insisted that he has got a good amount of game time already.

“He gives you a lot of freedom when you have the ball”, the Villa defensive midfielder told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad when he was asked if he prefers playing as a midfielder or as a centre-back.

Club Years Aston Villa 2021- Bristol Rovers (loan) 2023 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2023-2024 Lamare Bogarde’s career history

“But in possession, I have to form a three with our central defenders.

“When we move up the pitch, the idea is for me to move up.

“That’s worked out really well this season. That’s why I’ve already played quite a few games.”

The 21-year-old Aston Villa man is convinced that his future lies at Villa Park, as he stressed that there is no reason for him to leave when the manager wants him.

“I think my future is definitely with Villa.

“If the manager wants to keep you, there’s no reason to leave.

“My goal? I want to play as much as possible, with the Dutch Under-21s, in the Premier League, and in the Europa League, also because I think we can go very far there.”

Nottingham Forest were keen to sign Bogarde in the summer of 2024, while Sevilla wanted him in the winter transfer window this year, only to see Villa knock back their approach.

Tonight, Aston Villa play Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League and he will hope to start his first European game.

After today’s match, the Villans face Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if Emery will trust him in such difficult games.