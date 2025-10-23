Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has insisted that Nottingham Forest talent Jamie McDonnell reminds him of midfielders from two to three decades ago, but he stressed that the player will need to improve his quality on the ball.

The Northern Irish defensive midfielder was picked up from Belfast-based outfit Glentoran by Nottingham Forest after they spotted his potential.

He is considered a top talent at the City Ground and was on loan at League Two club Colchester United, where he received plaudits for his performances.

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke hailed the Northern Ireland Under-21 international as one of the standout defensive midfielders in League Two last term.

In the summer window, League One side Mansfield got him on loan and he has been a consistent presence in Clough’s engine room, as he has completed 90 minutes ten times in the league.

The Stags boss said that the way McDonnell enjoys the rough side of the game by tackling and heading, he reminds him of midfielders from 20 to 30 years ago.

Clough admitted that goalkeeper Liam Roberts and McDonnell have been two of his stellar performers this season, but noted that the Nottingham Forest talent needs to improve his ability on the ball to reach the next level.

Player On loan from Jamie McDonnell Nottingham Forest Kyle McAdam Nottingham Forest Joe Gardner Nottingham Forest Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Mansfield Town’s loan stars

“I think two of them [Liam Roberts and McDonnell] have been stalwarts for us”, the Stags boss told Mansfield’s media (2:03) when he was asked about McDonnell’s impact at the club.

“It’s his first time in League One and it is a natural step up for him from last year at Colchester, where he did exceptionally well.

“Needs a season in League One and see where he goes after that.

“I thought on Saturday, he was very unfussy and just going around doing his job – dispossessing, getting his tackles all over the pitch.

“He is a bit of a throwback in there.

“He really, really enjoys tackling and heading, and that sort of side of the game, you used to see midfielders 20, 30 years ago doing that, enjoying it.

“He’s just got to develop more all around on the ball and everything like that, to go to the next level.”

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann said last season that McDonnell was good enough to play in League One and he is now holding his own in the division.

McDonnell will look to impress the new Nottingham Forest boss, Sean Dyche, with his impressive displays for the rest of the season to improve his overall game.