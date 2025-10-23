Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Rangers‘ players have been labelled ‘gutless’ after they were thrashed 3-0 in the Europa League by Norwegian side Brann.

Following a disastrous managerial search to follow the disastrous appointment of Russell Martin, Rangers recently handed 36-year-old Danny Rohl the job.

Rohl, whose only previous managerial job was at Sheffield Wednesday, was hoping his reign would get off to a winning start this evening, when he took Rangers to Norway to face Brann.

The Gers conceded five minutes before half time though, with further goals let in after 55 and 80 minutes to go down to a 3-0 loss.

The result leaves Rangers sitting rock bottom of the 36-team Europa League league phase table.

Former top flight star Dylan McGeouch has slammed Rangers for their performance, taking aim at the players.

He believes that too many of the side go into hiding when the going gets tough and labelled them ‘gutless’, insisting they do not want to play for the badge.

Player Nasser Djiga Jayden Meghoma Joe Rothwell Oliver Antman Thelo Aasgaard Djeidi Gassama Derek Cornelius Bojan Miovski Mikey Moore Rangers players signed in the summer that featured in the Brann game

“This team have shown it over a period of time that they have not got it in them”, McGeouch said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (23rd October, 19:52).

“When the going gets tough they just shelter in; I think Russell Martin mentioned it as well.

“They look gutless. They don’t look like they want to run or play for the badge.

“Growing up in Glasgow I know how much it means to these supporters that it’s a lifetime, when you’re born and you grow up watching your team.

“Now you’re getting dished up this and the players don’t look as if they are even trying.”

Rohl’s biggest achievement as a manager so far is keeping Sheffield Wednesday up in the Championship.

If he can get Rangers back on track then that achievement would far surpass anything the 36-year-old managed with the Owls.

Having been forced to sack Martin amidst fan protests, owners the 49ers will be desperately hoping that Rohl can work miracles at Ibrox in the coming months.