Former Southampton star Jo Tessem has admitted that the Saints are ‘fragile’ in nature, but he also stressed that it is normal for a young team who are learning all the time.

Southampton are going through a transitional period under their inexperienced-in-English-football boss, Will Still, who is yet to get a grip on things at the club.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, there was squad churn, but Still’s men were still tipped to be in the promotion mix in the Championship.

Southampton currently sit as low as 18th in the Championship table, eleven games deep in the campaign, with only two wins.

Earlier this week, Bristol City beat Southampton 3-1 after Still’s side took the lead inside the first 30 minutes at Ashton Gate.

Ex-Saints star Tessem feels that other teams in the league do respect them; however, he also stressed that they are aware of their weaknesses.

The 53-year-old admitted that the new look Southampton side are fragile and teams can get at them; that was a view echoed by one former Championship star recently.

Game Competition Blackburn Rovers (A) Championship Preston North End (H) Championship QPR (A) Championship Southampton’s next three games

However, Tessem also feels that it is normal for a young team to be fragile, though he insisted that they cannot afford to make fatal mistakes during games in a ruthless league like the Championship.

“I think a lot of teams have respect for us”, the former Saints midfielder said on BBC Radio Solent (7:35) when he was asked about Southampton’s mental fortitude.

“But they also know that we are a little bit fragile.

“And I think that comes from having a very inexperienced team, young players.

“It is normal, and they are growing, learning what they need to do better.

“And then you get put under pressure; what you can’t do in top league football is make big mistakes, and that kind of happened to us today [against Bristol City].”

Saints will look to pick up their form as they are slowly getting away from the promotion conversation, even though one former Championship star stressed that Still’s side are a quality outfit.

Southampton are yet to register their first win this month and will look to end their barren run when they face a struggling Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.