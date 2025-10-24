Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his starting lineup to try to get a result away at Leeds United in the Premier League this evening – match preview here.

Nuno has so far not seen West Ham respond to his appointment with an upturn in results, with one former Hammers star still very worried about the prospect of relegation.

The Portuguese tactician, who enjoyed an excellent campaign in charge of Nottingham Forest last term, takes his side to Leeds sitting second from bottom and with just one win and one draw from eight league games.

With Leeds also expected to be battling to stay alive in the Premier League, some have already dubbed the match a six-pointer.

Nuno is without defender Konstantinos Mavropanos through injury, while Niclas Fullkrug is also out.

Nuno will be looking to see his side keep it tight early on and quieten what is expected to be a loud Elland Road crowd.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham tonight.

In defence, Nuno goes with a backline of Oli Scarles, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In midfield, the West Ham boss picks El Hadji Malick Diouf, Tomas Soucek and Andy Irving, while Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Lucas Paqueta.

Nuno may well need to try to influence the game from the bench at some point and for that purpose his substitutes include Callum Wilson and Igor.

West Ham United Lineup vs Leeds United

Areola, Scarles, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Diouf, Soucek, Irving, Summerville, Bowen, Paqueta

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Wilson, Fernandes, Rodriguez, Magassa, Potts, Marshall