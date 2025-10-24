Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley hitman Paddy Madden has hailed Everton loanee Isaac Heath as a ‘smashing little player’ after he provided unselfish assist to the veteran striker.

The 20-year-old Leeds-born talent is highly rated at the Toffees, who gave him a new contract a few months ago, which runs for two more years.

The versatile attacker was part of Leeds United’s youth system before Everton’s academy picked him up from the Whites’ set-up.

Heath impressed at youth level at the Liverpool-based club and in the summer window, he was sent on his first loan away from the club to League Two side Accrington Stanley.

The Everton talent is showing his pedigree already, as the 20-year-old already has five goal contributions in eight games for the League Two outfit to his name.

At the weekend, he scored and assisted against Swindon Town in a 4-0 victory, which saw 35-year-old striker Madden grab an impressive hat-trick.

Madden is delighted with Heath’s assist and he talked up the ‘smashing’ Everton loan star.

Game Competition Fleetwood Town (A) League Two Tranmere Rovers (H) League Two Gainsborough (A) FA Cup Accrington Stanley’s next three games

“They are what people would class me for – arriving in the box late, and little Isaac, a smashing little player”, the 35-year-old told Stanley’s in-house media (2:18) when he was asked about his second and third goals.

“Obviously, he did the hard work and squared me across the goal.

“Thankfully, I could repay the favour for his goal.”

The veteran hitman stressed that Heath, with his quality and trickery on the ball, could have scored himself, but instead, he passed it for his second goal.

He also admitted knowing that the Toffees talent was going to pass to him, as they have done so many times on the training ground.

“Yes, I did [expect him to pass me the ball], to be fair, he does that a lot in training.

“He puts a lot of balls across the box in training.

“A little flair player like himself, he could have easily went on.

“But we are starting to get that understanding now from constantly training with each other.

“Anyone else, I probably wouldn’t have tried to make it to the box.

“But Isaac, I knew he would like to square it”, Madden added.

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan also lauded the 20-year-old for his unselfish act to square the ball to Madden and he stressed that he does a lot better when he picks his head up in games.

Heath will now look to continue his good form when the League Two side face Fleetwood Town on Saturday.