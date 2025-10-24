Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney says he saw in the eyes of the Eintracht Frankfurt players that they just did not want to be there at points during their thrashing by Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Liverpool fell behind in the Champions League in Germany, but powered back to run riot and beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

Their two central defenders, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, were both on the scoresheet, as Liverpool shrugged off a recent run of poor results.

Former striker Deeney thinks that Eintracht Frankfurt could not handle what Liverpool brought to the table.

He also revealed that he saw in the eyes of a number of the German side’s players that they just did not want to be there, as Liverpool ran all over them.

Deeney said on talkSPORT (22nd October, 22:07): “Frankfurt, it will come across that they were poor, but they couldn’t just live with Liverpool.

“Every time they went forward, they were just quicker, sharper, and from set-pieces, I know we give Arsenal a lot of credit.

“But when you have got Virgil van Dijk and Konate coming to head the ball, I saw few of the eyes of these Frankfurt players, and they didn’t want to be there.

Game Competition Brentford (A) Premier League Crystal Palace (H) EFL Cup Aston Villa (H) Premier League Liverpool’s next three games

“I have seen it, when you go – ‘Oh! The big man is coming, I am going to get out of the way of that one’. And they had no chance.”

The attention now turns back to the Premier League, where the defending champions have struggled of late.

Liverpool have lost three games in a row and now prepare to visit the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Keith Andrews’ Brentford side.

Deeney thinks that Liverpool have now shown they are back in form, but Brentford remain a test.

“For Liverpool, I would say they are back.

“It is a great test for them against Brentford with Keith Andrews at the weekend.”

Liverpool can likely not avoid another defeat in the league at this stage.

It remains to be seen if Alexander Isak will be fit to feature as he picked up a groin injury in the game in Germany.

One Liverpool legend recently told Isak that he must expect far more scrutiny now he is playing for the Reds.