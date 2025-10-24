Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has insisted that aesthetics are subordinate in priority to results for him, amid a continued focus on Spurs’ use of set pieces.

Set pieces have taken an increasingly place amongst football discourse and tactical thinking, with Frank having already dubbed the use of them as ‘clever’.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Daniel Farke have also weighed in on the debate, with Nuno prioritising set pieces as an immediate area for improvement, while Farke feels set piece coaches receive outsized attention in the modern game.

Frank, revealing himself to be a pragmatist, while surprised by the sudden increase in the use of dead ball situations this season, claims that he is enjoying the shift in the game.

The Tottenham boss doubled down on his stance that purist concerns are secondary to obtaining results and is clear that he will keep optimising for game outcomes.

Frank told a press conference about set pieces and long throws: “This season I have seen a crazy peak in it. I like it.

“Whatever you can do to create an advantage, extra threat, you need to look into it.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“You can talk about styles but I’m looking at maximising the opportunity to score goals.”

Frank is well within his right to adopt his approach as the statistics indicate the copious nature of set piece situations making it a more likely situation statistically to score from than open play.

Tottenham’s north London rivals and table-toppers Arsenal have eight goals from set plays this season, after scoring 15 last season and 20 the season before.

The arguments to focus on set pieces are aplenty, with one being that it allows a focus on the defensive side of the game as reliance on open play situations reduce and another being that set plays contribute what a £100m striker would.

Tottenham travel to Everton on Sunday and Frank will be unperturbed, or indeed even delighted, if his side’s winner comes from a corner.