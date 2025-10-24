Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has stressed that West Ham United, having been in the Premier League for so long that they will not be pushovers despite their current struggles.

West Ham will visit Elland Road this evening as Leeds seek their first win in four games in the Premier League.

A home game under lights and a Hammers side that sit second from bottom means the Whites enter the game as firm favourites to scoop up all three points.

Tanaka feels that the fixture will be a special occasion given the kick-off time and is hoping for a repeat of the opening day game against Everton.

The midfielder though, sounded a word of caution, stating that West Ham can bank on a wealth of experience in the Premier League and that will make them difficult to beat.

Tanaka said via Leeds’ official website: “It is a good team I think and they have played a long time in the Premier League, so it is not easy to win this game but you have to focus.

“I think this game is a little bit different because against Everton as well, we play a night game and then I think it was incredible, unbelievable.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“If we get a chance, if we play good, it makes so much good feeling here [for the crowd], so this is important for us to win this game.”

Tanaka has not started for Leeds since the chastening defeat against Arsenal, managing only late appearances off the bench.

With Farke acknowledging that Anton Stach is suffering a dip in form due to playing with injuries, the West Ham game might be a good opportunity to start Tanaka.

Farke will have late decisions to make with players returning from injuries and illness sweeping through the squad.

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking for first his win as West Ham manager with the Hammers having won only one a single game, under Graham Potter, in the league so far.

Only recently, Farke was stating that it was ‘healthy’ that Leeds were not higher up in the league standings, while explaining that if they had a bit more luck, they would have been level on points with Tottenham Hotspur.

A defeat tonight would leave them only a point ahead of the Hammers and there will be real worries about a slide into the drop zone.