Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton defender Nathan Patterson has undergone surgery on an injury and is expected to be out for another three to four weeks.

The right-back, who joined Everton from Scottish giants Rangers, has been recovering from a bruised foot.

That has kept Patterson unavailable for David Moyes and the Toffees boss has used other options at right-back.

Patterson has used his period recovering to undergo a minor hernia operation, according to Everton insider The Bobble, and that will mean he will be out for another three to four weeks.

The defender picked up the issue during pre-season and has now had surgery to correct it.

He was wanted by Spanish side Sevilla in the summer transfer window and Everton were prepared to let him go to La Liga.

The move though did not go through and Everton kept Patterson at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Club Years Rangers 2020-2022 Everton 2022- Nathan Patterson’s career history

He will be keen to now get back to action as quickly as possible and put himself in line for game time under Moyes at the Toffees.

There were expectations of Patterson when he joined from Rangers and in 2023, then Everton boss Sean Dyche explained he expected him to be a big part of the future of the club.

That has not happened for Patterson so far and last year one former top flight attacker claimed the defender is lacking in confidence.

Moyes deployed Jake O’Brien as his right-back for the visit to Manchester City last weekend and could well go down the same route this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton were beaten 2-0 at Manchester City and Moyes will want a quick return to winning ways when Spurs visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League this weekend.