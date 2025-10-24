Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup to lock horns with West Ham United at Elland Road in the Premier League this evening – match preview here.

The loss away at Burnley last weekend has sparked some concern in Leeds’ camp and Farke knows how much a win over strugglers West Ham would help to calm nerves.

There continue to be question marks about just how potent Leeds’ attack is and one former Premier League star thinks the Whites should be worried about their current situation.

Farke admitted before the game that he needed to make late selection decisions, with some illness having swept through the camp.

Leeds though have often shown their best at Elland Road and pushed on by the fans, Farke will be hopeful they can have too much for a West Ham side that have been poor of late to handle.

The last meeting between the two teams at Elland Road, in 2023, saw an entertaining 2-2 draw played out.

In goal for Leeds this evening is Lucas Perri.

At the back, Farke looks towards Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The engine room could well be a key battleground this evening and Leeds trust in Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka, while Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There are options for Farke to turn to off the bench if needed at any point and they include Pascal Struijk and Dan James.

Leeds United Lineup vs West Ham United

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Stach, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe