West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has blasted Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo for his team selection at Leeds United.

Nuno’s side are fighting to climb out of the Premier League drop zone and the clash against the newly promoted Whites has already been dubbed a six-pointer.

Niclas Fullkrug is missing through injury, but when West Ham’s team news came out, Callum Wilson was only on the bench.

Nuno decided to pick a team without a natural striker, with Lucas Paqueta operating as a false 9 in his formation.

That is something which has not pleased Cottee, who could not believe that Nuno did not pick a natural striker in the side to play Leeds and as such is not feeling confident.

The Hammers legend wrote on X: “Seriously, no Callum Wilson ?!!!!!!

“No CF again !!

Starters Substitutes Areola Fernandes Todibo Hermansen Kilman Magassa Scarles Potts Wan-Bissaka Marshall Soucek Rodriguez Irving Walker-Peters Diouf Wilson Bowen Igor Summerville Paqueta West Ham team vs Leeds United

“I’m not optimistic after seeing the line ups …”

West Ham snapped up Wilson on a free transfer following his departure from Newcastle United in the summer, beating off competition to tempt him to the London Stadium.

There were concerns about the striker’s injury record and West Ham’s contract offer to him was very much incentive based.

It was a signing that impressed former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce though, with the experienced boss backing Wilson as a guarantee of goals if he can avoid injury.

Wilson is fit at present, but Nuno does not look convinced about the prospect of handing him starts in games.

Whether Nuno’s decision pays off remains to be seen, but it could well be considered risky when the Hammers do need to score goals to win games.