Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell is impressed with West Brom loan star Akeel Higgins’ ‘audacity’ to score a chipped goal against Plymouth Argyle on Thursday and he believes that the Baggies man is a big prospect for the future.

The Birmingham-born attacking talent came through the West Brom youth set-up and his debut for the Baggies came in the FA Cup last year.

In the summer window, Higgins was sent out on his first loan away from the club to League One outfit Exeter City for the campaign.

It took the 20-year-old time to get settled, and earlier this month, he started his first league game for the Grecians in a 1-1 draw against Reading.

On Thursday night, Higgins started against Plymouth Argyle in the Devon Derby and scored in the 58th minute to seal the deal for the Grecians, who won 2-0.

The 20-year-old dinked the ball past Plymouth custodian Conor Hazard to score his first senior goal and Exeter boss Caldwell insisted that if he tried to do that in his playing days, he would have fallen over on the ball.

The Exeter City boss gave Higgins plaudits for his audacity to chip Hazard and he believes that the Baggies’ talent has the ability to deliver.

Game Competition Arsenal U21s (H) EFL Trophy Halifax Town (A) FA Cup Wigan Athletic (H) League One Exeter City’s next three games

“I don’t know what goes through someone’s head to attempt a dink like that”, Caldwell told Exeter’s media (3:17) when he was asked about Higgins’ goal.

“If I tried that back in the day, I might have stuck my studs in the turf and probably fell over the ball.

“But, for him to have the audacity, shows you the level of self-belief he has.

“I think he is a really big talent who has been a little bit of a slow burner in terms of getting his physicality up to the level of League One.

“We’ve managed him in training and got his levels up in that.

“Obviously, brought him off the bench, and every time we bring him on, he looks a threat.

“I think, tonight [against Plymouth], you’ve seen his talent, and we are delighted to be working with him.

“And I think, there is so much more to come from him.”

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old expressed his gratefulness for the experience he is getting at Exeter and he was clear that playing at the League One side only improves him.

Higgins will now look to catch Ryan Mason’s eye with his performances at the Grecians for the rest of the campaign.