Rangers midfielder Connor Barron has insisted that though the Gers are running out of time, they have enough quality to ‘flick the switch’.

Danny Rohl’s debut game saw more of the same from Rangers as they fell to Norwegian side Brann in the Europa League, losing 3-0.

The performance angered Rangers fans once again and one former top flight star termed the display put on by the Gers stars ‘gutless’.

Barron, who came on in the 64th minute with the scoreline 2-0 in Brann’s favour, acknowledged that the Gers are running out of time to change their season, with a quick turnaround between games.

The midfielder put on a brave face post-match as he stuck to his guns that the side still have the quality to turn it around.

Barron said post match (0:55): “I believe we’ve got enough in the dressing room [to turn the season around].

“As I say, it’s just down to us to flick that switch and we need to do it.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“We need to do it soon.

“We don’t have time in our hands and yes, the next game comes around quick, so, all focus goes on to that now.”

Barron believes that each Rangers player needs to take personal responsibility to look at their own game and improve.

“I think it’s down to you individually having a look at your own things you can do better and reflecting on the game as a team and working on things as a team.

“Yes, that’s how I I look at it.”

Steven Gerrard, and later Kevin Muscat, who was unconvinced by the Rangers’ recruitment model, turned down the opportunity to take the hot seat at Rangers, leaving the Gers to appoint Rohl.

There is already a sense that Rohl has jumped from the Sheffield Wednesday frying pan to the Rangers fire.

Rohl, who took up the job only a week after he turned it down initially, will need to show decisiveness in the weekend clash against Kilmarnock.

It is up to Barron and the side to ensure his words do not become empty platitudes once again, by turning up with a performance on Sunday.