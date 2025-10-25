Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight hitman Billy Dodds has lauded Celtic striker Johnny Kenny for his intent to score against Sturm Graz on Thursday night, as he stressed that the Irish hitman showed the signs of a good striker.

Kenny caught Celtic’s attention with his performances at Irish outfit Sligo Rovers, where he made 14 goal contributions in 34 games.

The Bhoys signed him three years ago and he was sent on three separate loan spells away from Celtic Park to get proper game time.

In the summer window, he was in contention to be loaned out, as English League One side Bolton Wanderers wanted him.

Former top-flight attacker Gordon Dalziel also suggested that Kenny should be sent out on loan, but Brendan Rodgers kept him at the club and he is getting game time.

On Thursday night, Kelechi Iheanacho’s injury forced Kenny to come on in the fourth minute of the match and Dodds insisted that Kenny’s hunger to score goals despite missing chances impressed him.

Celtic won the match 2-1 against Sturm Graz and the ex-Scotland attacker stressed that Kenny showed signs that he can be a quality striker with his performance.

Club Sligo Rovers Celtic Queen’s Park Shamrock Rovers Clubs Johnny Kenny has played for

“I think Celtic fans wanted to see a performance”, Dodds told BBC Sportsound (1:48) when discussing Celtic’s win.

“They kept going, kept going, [Benjamin] Nygren kept going, Johnny Kenny kept going, and eventually they got their rewards.

“Two corners, well thought out.

“Young [Colby] Donovan had a big part to play in [Liam] Scales’ scoring his goal, and then during Nygren’s goal, the goalkeeper had a shocker to be fair, but it doesn’t matter.

“Celtic created numerous chances in that second half, and could have scored more.

“Kenny missed a lot of chances, but he kept going back for more.

“Signs of a good striker.”

The Scottish champions are five points behind top-of-the-table Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, who they will meet on Sunday.

Kenny will be looking to grab any opportunities which might come his way at Tynecastle.