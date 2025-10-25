talkSPORT

Leeds United‘s fans were ‘absolutely delighted’ to see Crysencio Summerville brought off for West Ham United during their victory over the Hammers, commentator Sam Matterface insists.

Summerville was named in the starting eleven for West Ham in their Premier League clash with Leeds at Elland Road on Friday night.

The Dutchman clocked 79 minutes at his old stomping ground, but was unable to make much impression and Leeds led 2-0 when he came off; it finished 2-1.

Summerville being substituted was greeted with delight by the Leeds fans, who only belatedly gave him some applause due to his prior association with the Whites.

Commentator Matterface said on talkSPORT (24th October, 21:48): “Leeds fans absolutely delighted Crysencio Summerville is coming off; ripple of applause from the West Ham United supporters.

“There is sort of a little bit of now respect from the Leeds United supporters, a few of them just giving him a begrudging clap as he comes over to the near side.”

His form in the Championship while at Leeds even had Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool all tracking him.

Club Years Feyenoord 2018-2020 Dordrecht (loan) 2018-2019 ADO Den Hag (loan) 2019-2020 Leeds United 2020-2024 West Ham United 2024- Crysencio Summerville’s career history

West Ham triggered a clause in Summerville’s Leeds deal to sign him in the summer of 2024, but they were forbidden from reporting exactly how much they had paid.

Summerville’s performances in the Championship for Leeds were so impressive that one defender at a rival club dubbed him ‘not normal’.

The 23-year-old has been unable to inspire West Ham to good results this season though.

West Ham’s decision to sack Graham Potter and replace him with Nuno Espirito Santo has not yet paid dividends.

Nuno’s team selections are now being questioned, with one former Hammer reacting with astonishment when he saw the lineup named at Leeds.

If West Ham cannot improve, then Summerville may find himself back in the Championship next season.