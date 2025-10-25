George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United will not be without defender Sven Botman for Wednesday night’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies grabbed a much-needed 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle the lead over Fulham with 18 minutes on the clock, but a Sasa Lukic header in the 56th minute levelled matters.

It looked like the spoils would be shared, but Bruno Guimaraes popped up at the death to seal a win for Eddie Howe’s side; in so doing they lived up to a pre-match prediction from a former Premier League striker.

Botman was forced off just after the hour mark, being replaced by Fabian Schar, and there were instantly worries over an absence for the centre-back, as he headed off holding a bandage to his head.

Worries over the Dutchman have been eased though as Howe has confirmed (via journalist Craig Hope) that Botman has not suffered a concussion and is fine, with just a cut to his head.

Botman is therefore expected to be available to face Tottenham in the EFL Cup at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

With Newcastle having won the EFL Cup last season to end a lengthy wait for major silverware, Howe will be keen for them to put in a solid defence this term.

Tottenham though also won silverware last term, coming out on top in the Europa League.

The clash could see Newcastle tested from set pieces, with Spurs boss Thomas Frank having admitted to giving it particular focus.

Newcastle managed to get the better of Tottenham on both occasions in the Premier League last season, running out 2-1 winners home and away.

Howe would surely take a repeat on Wednesday night and with it progression in the EFL Cup.