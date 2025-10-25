Carl Recine/Getty Images

Dean Ashton is not surprised Dominic Calvert-Lewin is starting games for Leeds United, despite struggling to be a goal threat.

Calvert-Lewin was snapped up by Leeds in the summer on a free transfer after he left Everton upon the expiry of his contract.

There have been concerns about a lack of goals at Leeds this season and Calvert-Lewin has scored just once.

He again led the line for Leeds on Friday night as they welcomed West Ham United to Elland Road in the Premier League.

Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon provided the goals for Leeds as they grabbed a 2-1 win and a precious three-point haul in the Premier League, piling more misery on the Hammers.

Farke revealed recently that he made it a mission to work with Rodon to improve his goal return and it has paid off.

Calvert-Lewin clocked 87 minutes until he was replaced by Lukas Nmecha and former Premier League striker Ashton was impressed with his performance.

Club Years Sheffield United 2014-2016 Stalybridge Celtic (loan) 2014-2015 Northampton Town (loan) 2015-2016 Everton 2016-2025 Leeds United 2025- Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s career history

While Calvert-Lewin did not score or look like scoring, Ashton can see why he starts games and believes he adds so much of what is needed in a player leading the line.

“Calvert-Lewin is showing a prime example of why he starts Premier League games”, Ashton said on talkSPORT (24th October, 21:57).

“The way he leads the line, the effort he gives, the headers he wins, the way he chases down lost causes.

“Not been a goal threat at all again, but that is what you want from your centre-forward; he’s given everything.”

Farke will still want to see Calvert-Lewin find the back of the net on a regular basis as he looks to keep Leeds out of the relegation scrap in the coming months.

The Leeds boss has already indicated he is delighted with Calvert-Lewin’s contribution in the dressing room and on the training ground.