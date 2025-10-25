Clive Mason/Getty Images

Sunderland attacker Wilson Isidor has expressed his astonishment at the Black Cats being second in the Premier League table, but cautioned there is a long way to go in the campaign.

Isidor led the line for Sunderland away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with the Blues firm favourites to scoop up all three points.

It was Isidor who pulled Sunderland level in the 22nd minute after Alejandro Garnacho had given Chelsea an early lead at Stamford Bridge.

With the scores locked at 1-1 heading into the closing stages of the game, it appeared that the clash would finish in a draw.

However, a lethal Sunderland counter-attack in stoppage time resulted in Chemsdine Talbi firing into the back of the net, being assisted by Brian Brobbey, and the Black Cats claimed a famous victory in the capital.

Sunderland, newly promoted, are now an incredible second in the Premier League standings, but Isidor refused to even consider that they are second.

The striker stressed that there is a long way to go in the season and Sunderland must keep going.

Game Competition Everton (H) Premier League Arsenal (H) Premier League Fulham (A) Premier League Sunderland’s upcoming games

He said via the BBC: “We’re second?! That’s nice, no? We are not second, it is not the end of the season. We have to keep focusing.”

Isidor insists that Sunderland as a team always keep believing and showing their character during games.

“People think we are a really young team, but we have a lot of character. First of all we are wearing the badge of Sunderland.

“We always believe.”

Robin Roefs was beaten between the sticks by Garnacho’s strike for Chelsea, but it was a rare blemish on an otherwise superb copybook at Sunderland so far.

One commentator recently hailed Roefs as ‘absolutely brilliant’ given his performances for Sunderland since he joined the club in the summer.

A risk for the Black Cats is that a number of their players will be absent for a month in the winter when they head to the Africa Cup of Nations.

That could see Sunderland tempted to dip into the January transfer window, but they are not expected to rekindle their interest in defender Jhon Lucumi, who they chased repeatedly in the summer.