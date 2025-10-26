Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has selected his starting lineup to lock horns with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts at Tynecastle this afternoon.

Derek McInnes’ men are enjoying a superb campaign which has given real hope to thoughts they could break the Glasgow hold on the top two spots in the league.

Whether they can put up a genuine challenge to Celtic for the title over the course of the campaign remains to be seen, but observers will look closely at today’s clash for clues.

If Celtic can visit Tynecastle and come back with all three points then it would put them just two points behind Hearts and establish a sense of inevitability about surpassing the Jambos soon.

Celtic beat Hearts 4-1 on their last visit to the ground, but did lose there in early 2024, which will give the hosts some extra belief, as will the visitors being without Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is out for five months.

The Bhoys beat Sturm Graz in the Europa League in midweek and striker Johnny Kenny earned some praise for his performance.

Celtic lost their last game on the road, going down 2-0 at Dundee.

In goal for Celtic today is Kasper Schmeichel, while at the back Rodgers selects a four of Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

In the centre of the park, Celtic can call upon Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti support Johnny Kenny up top.

Rodgers can look to his bench if he needs to shuffle his pack at any point during the game and his options include Auston Trusty and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Hearts

Schmeichel, Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Nygren, Tounekti, Kenny

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Balikwisha, McCowan, Shin, Bernardo, Saracchi, Forrest, Ralston