Celtic legend Chris Sutton has dubbed the Bhoys ‘a shambles’ after they went down to a 3-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Brendan Rodgers’ side headed to Edinburgh on the back of a Europa League win over Sturm Graz and looking to close the gap on Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

A Dane Murray own goal with just eight minutes on the clock gave Hearts the lead, though Celtic did quickly peg them back when Callum McGregor scored four minutes later.

Hearts though struck twice in the second half, through Alexandros Kyziridis and a Lawrence Shankland penalty, without reply to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points.

On the back of a transfer window in the summer which angered fans, the defeat is a big blow for Celtic and Rodgers.

Bhoys legend Sutton admits that Hearts fully deserved the win over Celtic today and dubbed the visitors ‘a shambles’.

He did put some pressure on Hearts though by insisting there will never be a better opportunity to win the league for the Jambos.

Game Competition Falkirk (H) Scottish Premiership Rangers (N) Scottish League Cup FC Midtjylland (A) Europa League Celtic’s next three games

Sutton wrote on X: “Hearts deserved it. Streetwise, organised and better forward players than Celtic.

“This Celtic team are a shambles.

“How many Celtic players would get into the Hearts team right now?

“Hearts will never get a better chance to win the league… Celtic not even a Honda Civic today…”

Celtic must try to respond without influential defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who will be out injured for several months.

Rodgers is likely to be counting the days until the January transfer window, which will give him an opportunity to strengthen his squad.

Celtic started the game with Johnny Kenny in attack, something which for many has highlighted where they need to do business as a priority in January.

Kenny was though praised for his performance against Sturm Graz.