Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

New boss Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup for his first game as Gers manager at Ibrox, with Kilmarnock the visitors in the Scottish Premiership.

Rohl, who was given the job after Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat turned it down, got his reign off to a disastrous start as Rangers were thrashed 3-0 by Brann in the Europa League.

Despite what happened in Norway, Rangers midfielder Connor Barron is convinced the Gers can turn the season around.

While the club’s Europa League form is an issue, Rohl will know that there is also an urgent need to win games in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are already facing a tough task securing a top two finish this term and must go on a run of wins soon.

Kilmarnock arrive at Ibrox on the back of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Hearts and they have not beaten Rangers away from home since 2018.

Killie are though unbeaten on the road so far this term and won away at Dundee United in their last away game.

For this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash, Rangers have Jack Butland in goal, while in defence, Rohl goes with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma.

In midfield, Rangers have Mohammed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin and Thelo Aasgaard, while Djeidi Gassama, Danilo and Bojan Miovski lead the attacking hunt.

Rohl can look towards his substitutes if changes need to be made and his options include attacking pair Mikey Moore and Youssef Chermiti.

Rangers Lineup vs Kilmarnock

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma, Diomande, Raskin, Aasgaard, Gassama, Miovski, Danilo

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Rothwell, Barron, Chermiti, Cameron, Djiga, Moore, Curtis