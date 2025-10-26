Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes Bhoys star Reo Hatate is ‘going through a really, really difficult time’ and needs to work hard to turn his form around.

The Scottish champions fell to eight points behind leaders Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday after they were beaten 3-1 at Tynecastle.

While Celtic have been suffering injury issues to key players, they still started the game against Hearts as favourites to come out on top.

Hearts however dominated the second half especially and were good value for their win, which has shone a light on Celtic’s continued problems.

One Celtic legend labelled the side ‘a shambles’ following the loss.

Bonner thinks a number of Celtic players are struggling for form and midfielder Hatate is one.

Hatate is going through a tough spell, Bonner feels, and stressed the only way out is for him to put in the hard yards on the training pitch.

Club Years Kawasaki Frontale 2019-2021 Celtic 2022- Reo Hatate’s career history

Bonner said on BBC Sportsound (26th October, 14:19): “Take Hatate for example.

“He gave the ball away on numerous occasions – I’m not having a go at him because I think he’s a really good technical player, a quality player.

“But he is going through a really, really difficult time at the moment.

“How do you get out of that?

“You’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to put it in in training, you’ve got to try to find a way, the player themselves. You can’t do it for them.”

Celtic are struggling to find any consistency and have swapped between wins and defeats over their last five matches.

Brendan Rodgers will now try to get back on the winning horse when Celtic are next in action, at Celtic Park against Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership.