Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has picked his team to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this afternoon.

Moyes knows there is a need for his Everton side to return to winning ways as they have won just one of their last six games across all competitions.

That came at home to Crystal Palace and Moyes will want a repeat against another London side today.

Moyes continues to be without natural right-back Nathan Patterson and it emerged recently that he has had to go under the knife for a minor operation.

Everton were without Jack Grealish last weekend as their talisman could not face his former club Manchester City, but they are able to welcome him back today.

Everton beat Tottenham 3-2 at Goodison Park last season and have a strong record hosting Tottenham in recent years.

The Toffees have Jordan Pickford in goal this afternoon, while at the back Moyes picks Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish support Beto.

There are options on the bench for Moyes if he needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions and they include Merlin Rohl and Dwight McNeil.

Everton Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou, Iroegbunam