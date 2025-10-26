Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is not getting carried away with his side’s 3-0 win at Everton and insists next opponents Newcastle United will be tough.

Thomas Frank’s men headed to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to lock horns with Everton on the back of a stalemate against Monaco in the Champions League.

Spurs had too much for the hosts, making full use of set pieces, a feature of their play under Frank, as Van de Ven scored two headers and Pape Matar Sarr grabbed a third just before the 90th minute.

The Dutchman admits scoring a brace is unbelievable, but the result of hard work at set pieces on the training ground.

“We work on set pieces every day, a little bit and to come away with two today is unbelievable”, he told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

Tottenham are up to third in the Premier League following the win, but switch gears next as they head to St James’ Park to face Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

And it is a game that Van de Ven is expecting to be a real test; it is followed by a meeting with Chelsea.

Result Competition Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle Friendly Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle Premier League Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham Premier League Last three Tottenham-Newcastle meetings

“Newcastle away is always difficult and Chelsea at home is always crazy in our stadium.”

Tottenham got a taste for silverware by winning the Europa League last season and a domestic cup may be their best hope of lifting another trophy this term.

Newcastle however won the EFL Cup last season and will want to make a strong defence of their trophy.

The Magpies were boosted on Saturday when it emerged that despite being forced off in the win over Fulham, Sven Botman will be fit for the meeting with Spurs.