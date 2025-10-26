Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is remaining upbeat following his side’s loss to Bristol City and wants Blues to make home advantage count in their coming games.

Davies’ Birmingham have not enjoyed the Championship start many tipped them for after another summer of investment in the transfer market.

There have even been question marks over Davies’ job at St Andrew’s if results do not improve soon.

Birmingham went down to a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday and sit just 15th in the Championship table, having won only four of their 12 league games so far.

Davies does not believe his side are far off Bristol City and noted the Robins did finish in a playoff spot last term.

Now with home meetings with Portsmouth and Millwall coming, Davies is keen to see Birmingham take advantage and pick up wins to climb the table.

He told BBC WM (2:49): “We’ve had seven games away, five at home. Our next two are at home so we’ve got to try and make home advantage count.

Game Competition Portsmouth (H) Championship Millwall (H) Championship Middlesbrough (A) Champonship Birmingham City’s next three games

“I think we’ve come up against a team here who got to the playoffs last year. They will be a strong Championship outfit this year.

“I don’t think there was anything to suggest they are miles ahead of us. We just need to be more clinical with what we do.”

Birmingham have scored just once in their last two games and Davies will know that needs to improve when Portsmouth and Millwall visit.

They did dominate possession at Ashton Gate, enjoying over 70 per cent of the ball, but could only muster a single shot on target.

With expectations high at St Andrew’s, Davies will need no reminding of the urgent need to improve results.