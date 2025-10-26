Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves is confident that West Ham United will not be at risk of relegation from the top flight come May.

The Hammers had what many feel was a poor summer transfer window and then quickly showed Graham Potter the door as boss.

Nuno Espirito Santo has come in, fresh from a successful spell as Nottingham Forest manager, and with Richard Keys’ words warning him he will regret taking the job ringing in his ears.

West Ham lost away at Leeds United on Friday night in an abject display which saw criticism of the starting lineup Nuno picked.

Groves though is not in the camp who think West Ham have made a mistake with Nuno.

He is confident that the Portuguese will eventually put his identity into the team and feels the board will back him with signings in the January transfer window.

As such, Groves does not see West Ham being in danger come May.

Club Rio Ave Valencia FC Porto Wolves Tottenham Hotspur Al-Ittihad Nottingham Forest West Ham United Clubs Nuno Espirito Santo has managed

“I don’t think West Ham will be [in trouble come May]”, Groves said on talkSPORT (26th October, 16:13).

“I think it will take Nuno Espirito Santo a while to bed in his ideas.

“He is playing players out of their positions, which is very, very strange.

“He’ll be backed in the transfer window in January.

“You just have to make sure you are not too far adrift by the time you get to that January transfer window.

“At the moment I don’t think Nuno has put his identity on West Ham.”

With just four points from nine Premier League games, Nuno will have to hope West Ham can improve rapidly in the coming weeks.

Matters do not get any easier for the Hammers, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United the next visitors to the London Stadium, before Burnley arrive for a game which will surely be dubbed a six-pointer.