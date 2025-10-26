David Rogers/Getty Images

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira ‘is not under immediate threat’ at Molineux despite the club’s dire start to their Premier League campaign.

Matters went from bad to worse for Wolves on Sunday when they were beaten 3-2 by newly promoted Burnley at Molineux and Pereira had an encounter with angry supporters.

That leaves Wolves rock bottom of the Premier League table and without a win in nine league games.

They are in danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the table if results do not improve soon, but Wolves are not looking at a managerial change yet.

According to journalist Alex Crook, Pereira ‘is not under immediate threat’.

The club’s board are continuing to back the Portuguese, who saved them from relegation last season, but the ‘situation could change if they sense any dressing room unrest’.

One former Premier League star admitted recently he just cannot see where Wolves will get the goals from to survive.

Manager Reign Nuno Espirito Santo 2017-2021 Bruno Lage 2021-2022 Julen Lopetegui 2022-2023 Gary O’Neil 2023-2024 Vitor Pereira 2024- Recent Wolves managers

Against Burnley, Jorgen Strand Larsen scored from the penalty spot, while Marshall Munetsi popped up with the other goal.

The January transfer window could now be absolutely key for Wolves’ chances of staying in the Premier League this season.

A former Wolves star said earlier this month that the summer business was not good enough and the club need to hang on until January to make additions.

Wolves have an opportunity to play with more freedom later this week with Chelsea due to visit Molineux in the EFL Cup.

Pereira will have to weigh what strength of team to field, especially as another defeat could damage confidence further at the club ahead of next weekend’s Premier League trip to Fulham.