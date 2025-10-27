Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic is clear that Leeds United loan star Joe Gelhardt’s quality is all about goals and assists, and he hailed the Whites attacker for his positional fluidity up front.

The forward is a Wigan Athletic academy graduate, where he caught Leeds United’s eye with his performance at the Latics.

His initial arrival at Elland Road caused a lot of excitement and former Whites hitman Patrick Bamford stated that Gelhardt reminded him of Wayne Rooney.

However, over the years, Gelhardt is yet to go anywhere near that potential, but at 23, he is trying to live up to the hype, on loan at Hull City from Leeds.

Gelhardt was a man in demand in the summer transfer window, as Scottish giants Rangers were keen on him, but he ended up at the MKM Stadium.

Recently, Gelhardt has been in red-hot form, as the Leeds attacker has contributed to four goals directly in Hull’s last three league games.

At the weekend, he scored against Charlton Athletic in a 1-1 draw and the Tigers boss lauded the Leeds man for his amazing goal.

Game Result Charlton Athletic (H) 1-1 Leicester City (H) 2-1 Birmingham City (A) 2-3 Hull City’s last three results

“With great press on the ball and around the players, we took [won] the ball, and Joe scores an amazing goal”, Jakirovic told Hull’s media (2:25) when he was asked about the Whites on-loan man.

“Joe has assists and goals, and that is his quality.”

Gelhardt played alongside Kyle Joseph as a striker and the Tigers’ manager is impressed with his flexibility to play anywhere in the attacking line.

“He is such a profile that he is able to play everything offensive.

“So, for me, this is his quality, and today [against Charlton] he was together with Kyle and spent a lot of energy trying to stop the right side opponent players.

“Mostly, they were successful as well.

“So, this is something what we need to use for future.”

In the win against Leicester City recently, Gelhardt played as a right winger and one former Championship striker was impressed with his performance.

The Tigers will face an out-of-form Norwich City on Saturday at Carrow Road and the Leeds attacker will look to continue his purple patch to pile the pressure on Liam Manning.