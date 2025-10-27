Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Huddersfield Town supporters ‘expected better’ from Lee Grant, but after a series of poor performances, the manager is on the edge.

At the end of last month, following their 1-0 win against Exeter City, Huddersfield found themselves comfortably sitting fifth in the League One table and occupying a playoff spot.

Three defeats in a row this month, against Stockport County, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers have pushed them down to ninth, worrying Clarke, who believes that their manager is under pressure now to save his job.

Last month a former striker made clear that for Huddersfield, a playoff spot finish was a minimum requirement.

There were some eyebrows raised when Huddersfield appointed the untested Grant as boss.

Clarke believes Huddersfield are not getting the way Grant wants them to play right and as a result are suffering.

“They are really struggling at the moment. They are not defending well, they want to play out from the back”, Clarke said on What The EFL (33.15).

“Haven’t quite nailed it and that is making everyone a bit nervous, conceded goals late on to lose against Bolton when they were in a really good position.

Game Competition Bolton Wanderers (A) FA Cup Mansfield Town (H) EFL Trophy Plymouth Argyle (H) League One Huddersfield Town’s upcoming games

“So, Lee Grant is fighting for his job this week.

“He has got to be on the edge, unfortunately. I don’t like saying that but it has not gone well given the money they have spent.”

The fans, Clarke believes, expected better from Grant and Huddersfield this season, while he also weighed in on the lack of a connection with those in the stands.

“There is not much of a connection between him and the supporters yet, either.

“I think they expected better.”

Huddersfield have suffered four defeats on the spin in all competitions and next take a break from League One duty with an FA Cup tie at Bolton.

Grant is likely to be happy to see the league pressure off his players this coming weekend.