Oxford United boss Gary Rowett has namechecked Rangers loan star Ben Davies for his performance against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

The centre-back spent eight years with Championship side Preston North End, and was on Liverpool’s books for a year.

Scottish giants Rangers signed him three seasons ago for £3m and there were expectations he would be a quality addition, but Davies failed to find favour with a succession of Gers managers.

Last season, he was on loan at Birmingham City, where he received praise for his ability to defend in 1-v-1 situations from a former Championship striker.

Birmingham had the chance to sign him in the summer window, but he ended up at the Kassam Stadium on loan.

The Rangers’ on-loan defender, however, has found it difficult to secure game time at Oxford United, as he started only his second league game on Saturday.

Rowett’s men defeated the Owls 2-1 and the U’s boss hailed his entire defensive unit for showing guts and determination.

Player On loan at Oscar Cortes Sporting Gijon Jose Cifuentes Toronto FC Ben Davies Oxford United Ross McCausland Aris Limassol Leon King Ayr United First team Rangers players on loan

The Oxford boss made it clear that the backline impressed him, and he namechecked Davies for heading incoming balls from Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

“The only thing I would say, from a massive positive – to see the likes of Michal Helik, Ben Davies and Brownie [Ciaron Brown] heading the balls out of the box on a regular basis”, Rowett told OUTV (1:00).

“To do that, it takes a little bit of guts, takes some strength, takes some determination.

“So, I thought, they defended the box pretty, pretty well.”

Ex-striker Sam Parkin praised Oxford United for ‘cherry-picking’ Davies in the summer window, as he lauded the Rangers star for being colossal at Birmingham City.

Now there has been another managerial change at Rangers it remains to be seen what Gers boss Danny Rohl’s view of Davies is.

Rangers signed Nasser Djiga on loan from Wolves in the summer, but he has struggled and the Gers already look unlikely to try to keep him on a permanent basis.

The Gers would likely have to speak to Oxford United if they wanted to bring Davies back early, but there is no sign that is on the agenda for now.