James Fearn/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur talent Will Lankshear, who is on loan at Oxford United, has admitted that his scoring at the weekend was a ‘massive relief’ for him.

The Welwyn Garden City-born hitman began his youth career with Arsenal and then, after a year with Sheffield United’s academy, he moved to Spurs.

He kept impressing in Tottenham’s youth set-up, and last season, Lankshear clocked some game time for the north London club’s senior side.

Lankshear played in six senior games for Spurs, scoring a goal in the Europa League and in the second half of the campaign, he was loaned out to West Brom.

The teenage striker had a forgettable loan spell at the Baggies, and in the summer window, Championship side Oxford United loaned him in.

Lankshear scored three goals in his first five games, but until the weekend, he had not scored another goal in his loan spell for Gary Rowett’s side.

The U’s defeated Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and Lankshear opened the scoring on the day, stressing that the goal meant a lot to him.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024- West Brom (loan) 2025 Oxford United (loan) 2025- Will Lankshear’s career history

He scored after almost one and a half months and the 20-year-old did not hide that he is hugely relieved to have scored the goal.

“Yes, it [the goal] did mean a lot to me”, the Spurs loan star told Oxford United’s media (4:54) when he was asked about the importance of scoring.

“As a striker, you go a few games without scoring and you think [gives the expression of getting worried].

“So, yes, now I’ve got that one, and it is a massive relief.

“It was a brilliant ball in [by Cameron Brannagan] and I have a few of them [chances], and I have missed or been offside.

“But today I put it in, so I am really happy with the finish.”

Ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin recently praised the Spurs talent for being incredibly mature, even though he is only 20.

Now it remains to be seen if Lankshear will be able to follow up on his goal return when the U’s face Millwall on Saturday.