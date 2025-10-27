Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton skipper James Tarkowski has stressed the Toffees need to find a way to score goals, but insists they are creating chances and getting into the right positions.

For the second game in a row, the Toffees failed to score a single goal as they were beaten 3-0 by a visiting Tottenham Hotspur side inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium, a stadium that has just been deemed ‘world class’.

Full-back Jake O’Brien did manage to get a goal in the first half, but that was disallowed after Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye got into offside positions and interfered with the Spurs goalkeeper.

The loss pushed Everton back to 14th in the league table and skipper Tarkowski is under no illusions about what the problem is.

The veteran insists that Everton need to start scoring goals, however he is taking some encouragement from the face the attackers are creating chances and getting into the right positions.

“We had some good play. I thought we set up, we made a lot of chances, we got to the edge of their box quite a lot and created”, he said via Everton’s official site.

“But we haven’t scored, and we can’t win without scoring in a game, so that’s something we really need to look at.

Game Brighton (H) Wolves (A) Liverpool (A) West Ham (H) Crystal Palace (H) PL Games Everton have scored in this season

“We need to start scoring. We’re getting in good positions. We’ve got quality players up in our final third and we’re going to keep creating chances.

“Now it’s time to start taking them because, as I said, if you’re not going to score goals, you’re not going to win.”

Everton now have a goal difference of minus three and that will be something David Moyes will be looking to address in the coming weeks.

With a visit to high-flying Sunderland next on the agenda for Everton, Moyes is returning to one of his former clubs, adding extra spice to the fixture.

Sunderland’s goalkeeper Robin Roefs is the player Everton will need to beat to find the back of the net and he has been widely hailed already this season due to his impact.