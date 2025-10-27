Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Commentator Sam Matterface has revealed that West Ham United are likely the worst team he has seen in the Premier League this season and slammed them for a lack of fight.

The Hammers are in big trouble in the Premier League as they sit second bottom of the standings with just four points from nine games.

A change of manager, with Nuno Espirito Santo succeeding Graham Potter, has yet to have the desired effect and the Portuguese’s tactics are now being questioned following losses at Brentford and Leeds United.

There are real worries about possible relegation from the Premier League, though one former top flight star does not expect to see the Hammers in trouble come May.

Matterface is not on that page however as he thinks West Ham are likely the worst side he has seen in the Premier League this season.

Dubbing Nuno’s selection decisions at Leeds ‘baffling’, the commentator slammed the Hammers for a lack of fight, spirit and organisation.

“They might be the worst Premier League team I’ve seen this season, West Ham United”, Matterface said on talkSPORT (26th October, 16:15).

Striker Age Niclas Fullkrug 32 Callum Wilson 33 Callum Marshall 20 West Ham’s strikers

“They have a lack of spirit, a lack of fight, a lack of organisation.

“And I don’t know what the manager was playing at on Friday.

“Tried to experiment against Brentford and get it completely wrong and then do it all again on Friday.

“It was very baffling.”

West Ham are already making plans for the January transfer window when Nuno will be hoping for season-changing reinforcements to arrive.

More firepower is likely to be on the agenda and to that end, West Ham scouted Club Brugge’s Romeo Vermant in the Champions League last week.

Niclas Fullkrug remains on the books at the London Stadium, though he missed the Leeds game through injury.

One former West Ham star however does not believe that Fullkrug suits Nuno’s style of play.