Everton loan star Harrison Armstrong has admitted that he is enjoying his loan spell at Preston North End, namechecking Tottenham Hotspur loanee Alfie Devine.

Liverpool-born central midfielder Harrison is seen as a top talent at the Toffees and he was in the conversation to be part of David Moyes’ first team squad this season.

However, in the summer transfer window, the teenage talent was loaned out to Preston North End, following his impressive loan spell at Derby County last season.

Armstrong took some time to bed in at Preston as he joined them in September, but he has started all of the last five Championship games for the Lilywhites.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side find themselves seventh in the league table and the Everton midfielder competes with the likes of Devine, Ben Whiteman and Stefan Thoradarson.

The 18-year-old stressed that he is enjoying competing with other players at the club to secure a starting spot for himself, namechecking Devine.

Armstrong also lauded Spurs loan star Devine for his performance against Sheffield United, a game which Preston won 3-2 at Deepdale.

“Yes, it is really good competition – obviously, Ali [McCann] has picked up an injury, which is unfortunate”, the Everton talent told Preston’s in-house media (2:17) when he was asked about his time at the club.

“I am really enjoying playing with any team-mates that come in there.

“Whitey [Ben Whiteman] was obviously brilliant tonight, and so was Alfie [Devine], and Stef [Stefan Thoradarson] did well when he came on; they make it really easy.

“Playing with them is enjoyable, and you want to be on that starting team sheet every week because it’s moments like this that you live for.”

Armstrong’s ‘brilliant’ performance was hailed by the Spurs loanee when the Lilywhites beat Derby County last month.

It appears the respect is mutual and the pair will be hoping to come up against each other for their respective clubs in the Premier League at some point.

Devine and Armstrong started as the midfield duo for Preston against Sheffield United and following their strong performances, it remains to be seen if they will be rewarded with another start against Southampton on Saturday.