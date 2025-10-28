Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has pointed the finger at Ben Knapper at Norwich City, insisting the director of football has not done a good job at Carrow Road.

Despite a summer of significant transfer activity and the appointment of a new manager in Liam Manning, Norwich have failed to deliver the goods on the pitch and find themselves deep inside the Championship relegation zone.

They have lost their last five games in a row, increasing pressure on Manning, who is now fighting to save his job.

One former Championship striker recently backed Manning and was clear in his view that Norwich must not pull the trigger following a summer of change.

Clarke, another former player, has put the blame on the club’s sporting director, Knapper, who has been supervising recruitment.

Knapper has been performing that role at Norwich since November 2023, but he is now coming in for criticism.

Terming the recruitment ‘poor’, Clarke said on What The EFL (27.22): “Ben Knapper is not doing a great job as the director of football – I think that’s fair to say.

Club Role Scunthorpe United Analyst Arsenal Analyst Arsenal Loans manager Norwich City Sporting director Ben Knapper’s roles

“The recruitment has stunk, really. It’s poor. Way more flops than hits during his tenure, unfortunately.

“You look at the eleven and it’s not as strong as it’s been in recent years.”

In August, Manning credited the board for having given him backing in the transfer market, insisting that it showed their intent.

For now, though, those new players are yet to give the Canaries their third win of the season.

Norwich are due to play host to Hull City at Carrow Road this weekend and remarkably they have lost all five league games at the ground this season.

Hull were beaten 4-0 on their last trip to Carrow Road.