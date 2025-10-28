George Wood/Getty Images

Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes that Ange Postecoglou would be a ‘smart appointment’ as the permanent successor to recently departed manager Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers’ stint as the manager of the Glasgow club came to an abrupt end after the 52-year-old resigned from his post late on Monday night.

His exit was accompanied by a statement from Celtic supremo Dermot Desmond which left one former Scotland star shocked as it criticised Rodgers.

While Martin O’Neil has been given the job on an interim basis, the club are now conducting a search for a permanent boss to take over.

Instantly Postecoglou has been put forward as an option, with the Australian available following his sacking by Nottingham Forest.

The Australian had big success at Celtic and won over the fans with his style of play, leaving Sutton thinking bringing him back would be a smart move.

“Yes, I think Ange Postecoglou would be a smart appointment”, Sutton said on Sky Sports News (6.29).

Manager Current job Ange Postecoglou None Kieran McKenna Ipswich Town Martin O’Neill Celtic interim Shaun Maloney Celtic assistant Roberto Martinez Portugal Linked with becoming the next permanent Celtic manager

“He was loved the first time round, his brand of football went well in Glasgow.

“He is out of work. I think it will be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice and brings a lot of positivity back to Celtic which they need right now.”

Postecoglou delivered the Europa League for Tottenham Hotspur last term, but that was not enough to keep his job in north London.

At Nottingham Forest this season, Postecoglou struggled and in the eight games he was in charge of the club, he failed to register a single win and lost six.

Following his departure, Richard Keys insisted that the manager had lost too many of Nottingham Forest players too soon.

Whether Postecoglou would want to return to Celtic Park though is unclear.