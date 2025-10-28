George Wood/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has questioned why Ajax signed James McConnell on loan from Liverpool in the summer, dubbing it ‘madness’.

The young midfielder is highly rated at Liverpool and was even involved in the Reds side that won the EFL Cup in 2024.

Competition for places in midfield at Anfield is tough though and Liverpool decided to sanction a loan move for McConnell in the summer transfer window.

Multiple Championship clubs, including the likes of West Brom and Derby County wanted to loan McConnell in.

However, when Ajax with former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga entered the mix, the choice for the Reds and the player was clear – Amsterdam.

Heitinga though has not had a good start to life as Ajax boss and he is being criticised; he was recently advised to seek the counsel of Louis van Gaal.

The arrival of McConnell has also come in for stick.

Ajax legend Wesley Sneijder criticised his former club for signing McConnell, who he stressed is blocking Jorthy Mokio’s development.

Person Position Marcel Keizer Assistant Frank Peereboom Assistant Urby Emnauelson Assistant Fred Grim Assistant Harmen Kuperus Goalkeeping coach Sam Feringa Performance coach Erik Heijblok Goalkeeping coach John Heitinga’s backroom staff

Journalist Driessen is also not a fan of Ajax having signed McConnell and questioned why he is at the club.

He dubbed the decision to have the Liverpool loanee at Ajax ‘madness’.

“I really wonder what that guy from Liverpool is doing here”, the journalist was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet FC Update.

“Honestly, what madness?”

Driessen’s fellow journalist Mike Verweij feels that the 21-year-old will need at least a year to settle, but by that time he will be heading back to England.

“He probably needs a year to adjust and then he will be gone again.”

McConnell has started two games in all competitions for the Dutch giants and is yet to make any impact under Heitinga.

One of those starts came last week, as he clocked 79 minutes in a 5-1 loss in the Champions League at Chelsea.

Ajax sit just fourth in the Eredivisie table, behind AZ Alkmaar, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, and McConnell will hope for more chances to show his worth soon.