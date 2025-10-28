Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sam Parkin does not see Southampton moving to sack Will Still, despite Saints difficult start to life back in the Championship this season.

Still was desperate to get into management in England and was in the running for the Sunderland job before it was given to Regis Le Bris.

He got the Southampton job in the summer, but it has been a tough introduction to life in English football.

Of the 12 second-tier games he has been in charge of, Still has overseen just two wins, losing four and drawing six.

Back-to-back losses against Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers have pushed Southampton down to 20th in the table, just three points above the drop zone.

Jo Tessem has admitted that Southampton are fragile in nature, but feels that is only normal for a young team.

Opposing sides though have seen something in Southampton and ex-Derby County man Shaun Barker expects to see them climb the table.

However, with 12 games already now played, there is pressure on Still to get Southampton winning regularly.

Result Competition Southampton 0-0 Swansea City Championship Southampton 1-1 Middlesbrough Championship Southampton 0-0 Portsmouth Championship Southampton’s last three home results

Parkin however just cannot see Southampton pulling the trigger now, pointing to Still’s reputation when he arrived.

“I think he was held in such high esteem, having not ever managed in this country, that I can’t see them making a change right now,” Parkin said on What The EFL (17.45).

“Southampton are clearly a very well-supported club, have been a Premier League club for many a year, so there is that huge expectation and they have to do better.”

The criticism, Parkin feels, is increasingly directed more at the club’s owners than at Still.

“The reality is they are not winning games, but I think Sport Republic, the ownership model, are getting a lot of that kind of criticism as well, probably based on recruitment.”

Southampton are due to play host to Preston North End this weekend, before they then head to QPR and welcome Sheffield Wednesday before November’s international break.

If results have not turned by the break, there could be unstoppable pressure on Still.