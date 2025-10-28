Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes that there is a ‘real player’ in Thelo Aasgaard and he has so much more to offer than he is serving up for the Gers at the moment.

The Glasgow side spent around £3.5m to sign Aasgard from Luton Town, who were relegated last season, in the summer.

He has since played seven Scottish Premiership and three Europa League games for the Gers, scoring a lone goal against Dundee United.

Following his performance against Dundee United, ex-top flight boss Ian McCall termed him a ‘proper player’.

However, his performances in general have failed to leave a telling impression on former players, one of whom, Halliday, insists that the 23-year-old has looked one-paced and without intensity.

Praising Aasgaard for his physical features, Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1.35.04): “I watch Aasgaard and I see a big profile – six foot three, quick, strong and really good, really technical on the ball.

“But a lot of it is really one-paced for me, I don’t think there is a change of gear, I don’t think there is enough intensity.

Club Years Wigan Athletic 2020-2025 Luton Town 2025 Rangers 2025- Thelo Aasgaard’s career history

“And I don’t think there is enough that is affecting games. Some of the best attributes you can have as a player is when you affect games, affect big games.”

Halliday feels that the former Luton man is a ‘real player’ and can develop.

Criticising Aasgaard for what he is doing to aid the Rangers attack, Halliday added: “At this moment Aasgaard has got one goal, it was a brilliant goal but I don’t think he is doing enough in the final third for me.

“Again, the reason I am vocal about my criticism of Aasgaard is that I think there is a real player there, I really do and again he is young, again he has time to develop.

“But I think he has so much more to offer than he is showing just now.”

Following Danny Rohl’s appointment as the manager of the Glasgow club, Aasgaard insisted that the former Sheffield Wednesday manager’s high-intensity style of play will suit him.

He has started in both games under Rohl but has not lasted the full 90 minutes in either of them.