Former Leeds United man Aidy White has no doubts that the club fell short in bringing in the attacking quality Whites boss Daniel Farke asked for in the summer transfer window.

The Elland Road outfit signed a host of new players in the window that saw Leeds strengthen the backline and the engine room.

Two strikers in the shape of Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were brought in, but both were free transfers with significant injury records at their past clubs.

Leeds were linked with more forwards all over Europe, but except for Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor, no other forwards were brought in.

They did try to land Harry Wilson before the window shut, but Fulham pulled the plug on that swoop.

Even though Leeds are six points above the relegation zone, they have scored only nine goals in as many games in the Premier League.

Ex-Leeds defender White is sure that the Whites hierarchy could not deliver the quality of forwards that Farke asked for in the summer window.

White thinks Leeds could well try to address the situation in January and stressed everything revolves around surviving in the Premier League.

Game Competition Brighton (A) Premier League Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Leeds United’s approaching three games

“There is no doubt that the club have fallen short in terms of getting that final third action in, that Daniel Farke asked for multiple times”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (20:22) while discussing Leeds’ lack of attacking impetus.

“We haven’t quite got it and we may not get it this year.

“I think this year is about getting over that line and then of survival.

“And then hopefully, we can start adding to that, whether that is in January or whether that comes at the end of the season.”

Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha have scored two goals combined in the Premier League so far and the Whites will need their hitmen to start getting more prolific as the season progresses.

Former striker Dean Ashton though thinks that Calvert-Lewin is doing everything needed of a front man.

Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scored on Friday night against West Ham United, as the Whites registered their third win of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if the Leeds board will look to back Farke in the winter window to give him a real chance to have a good Premier League campaign.