Ross McCormack has not seen anything from Tottenham Hotspur‘s Mikey Moore to suggest Rangers should be giving him game time ahead of Findlay Curtis.

The Gers snapped up the Tottenham academy graduate on loan in the summer in what was considered to be a coup and have given him more than a few opportunities to make his presence felt.

Despite poor performances, Moore continued the get the nod under Russell Martin and former Ger Andy Halliday suggested the possibility of Rangers having to pay Tottenham more if they failed to play him in a certain number of games.

Now Danny Rohl is at the helm and the question is again raised about just how much game time Moore will get.

There have been calls for Rangers to play their own talent, Curtis, instead of Moore when the chance arises.

McCormack insists he could understand Moore getting picked if he was turning on the style for Rangers, but that is not the case and Curtis should play.

“I have been saying for a while that I would like to see him get some game time”, McCormack said about Curtis on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (2.18.41).

“Because I can understand if he is not getting game time because someone like Mikey Moore has come up and he is ripping the place up, he is looking unbelievable.

“But for me, Mikey Moore hasn’t shown me anything that tells me that Rangers should be developing a young Spurs player rather than developing their own in the shape of Findlay Curtis.

“So, I would love to see Findlay Curtis get some minutes.”

Curtis has so far played only 42 Scottish Premiership minutes, while Moore has enjoyed 283 minutes in the Scottish top flight.

The Rangers talent has also got a goal to his name for his exploits on the pitch, while Moore is yet to open his account.

Rohl played Moore for the second 45 minutes in the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday, though Curtis remained an unused substitute.