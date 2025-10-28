Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Rangers defender Derek Cornelius has revealed there have been more meetings with new boss Danny Rohl than time on the training pitch so far.

After being knocked back by Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat, the Rangers hierarchy appointed young manager Rohl to the job.

Rohl’s only previous managerial experience is having kept Sheffield Wednesday up in the Championship and now he faces the big task of getting Rangers back on track.

While his first match in charge was a Europa League loss at Brann, Rangers then won at Ibrox against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Defender Cornelius was brought in by previous boss Russell Martin during the summer and is now adapting to life under the German.

While the expectations are that Rohl will be working intensely on the training ground with the Rangers players, Cornelius revealed that at the moment, there have been more meetings than training ground work, while noting the limited time for the new boss to get his ideas across.

The defender, on loan from Marseille, said at a press conference: “The new manager hasn’t had so much time his implement his ideas.

Statistic Number Games won 30 Games drawn 18 Games lost 33 Danny Rohl’s record in the Championship

“It’s been more meetings than training.”

Cornelius also stressed that under Rohl, there has been a change in mentality, with aggression at the forefront.

“The biggest change since Danny has come in has been the mentality, we are more aggressive and we run for each other, that’s how it should be at Rangers”, he added.

Rangers face another test on Wednesday night when they head to Easter Road to take on Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership clash.

Hibs are currently in third spot, but in a sign of just how inconsistent the league has been this season, they have only won three of their nine games.

With a big Scottish League Cup semi-final against Celtic at the weekend, Rohl will be desperate for a morale-boosting win in Edinburgh.