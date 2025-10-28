Michael Steele/Getty Images

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has revealed that the reason that derailed Southampton loan star Princewill Ehibhatiomhan of late almost made him drop his phone in shock.

The Milton Keynes-born striker joined League Two outfit Swindon Town on loan from Championship side Southampton in August, as Saints looked for the right move to get him game time.

The Southampton talent revealed that Robins’ boss Holloway convinced him to join the club in the summer, where he has been getting some game time here and there.

Ehibhatiomhan has started only two league games, in which he scored once, and he has scored a goal in each of the EFL Trophy and the EFL Cup competitions.

Holloway has already seen enough to be impressed with the quality that the Southampton loanee can provide and the veteran manager believes that the 20-year-old will benefit a lot from staying at Swindon.

The Robins’ boss also revealed that it was a physical issue derailed Ehibhatiomhan and Holloway stressed that he did not want to reveal the reason, which shocked him as he has never heard of it in football before.

The 62-year-old revealed that Ehibhatiomhan suffered from haemorrhoids, which made Holloway almost drop his phone, as he was surprised to see a young player like him could suffer from something like that.

Club Bristol Rovers QPR Plymouth Argyle Leicester City Blackpool Crystal Palace Millwall Grimsby Town Swindon Town Clubs Ian Holloway has managed

“He had an illness a few weeks ago that derailed him a bit”, the Swindon boss told a press conference (10:40) when he was asked about the Southampton loan star.

“He was coming off the bench, scoring, he looked sharp – he has got an awful lot to give and an awful lot to learn, but I really like him.

“So, he will be starting tomorrow [tonight against West Ham Under-21s].

“It makes it difficult when I’ve got the hottest striker in the division, in the position that he plays.

“He looks like he is enjoying himself. If I don’t give him enough minutes, they might take him back, who knows.

“But I really like him, he has got wonderful abilities and I think he is well worth being with us.

“His skillset adds to our bench and team, without a shadow of doubt.

“Unfortunately, what happened to him is very unusual; I really don’t want to say it, it’s not even an occupational hazard, I’ve never had anybody with that complaint before.

“I really don’t want to say it, but when he said it to me, I nearly dropped the phone.

“Wow, didn’t know it happened to young people – haemorrhoids [in a whispering tone].

“Painful, isn’t it? Wow. So, that derailed him a bit.

“I said, I wasn’t going to say it, but I did, otherwise you’ll all be going, ‘what is this bloke on about?’

“If you’ve had haemorrhoids – wow.

“Trying to run around on a football pitch with that isn’t good, is it?”

Ehibhatiomhan will be looking to be sharp and clinical in front of goal when Swindon take on West Ham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy this evening.

Swindon are likely to need to be clinical given what West Ham Under-21s have shown they can do against League Two teams so far, with MK Dons thrashed 5-1 by the young Hammers in the competition.

MK Dons boss Paul Warne admitted West Ham Under-21s were ‘really clinical’ and had no complaints.

As such, they could represent a good test for Ehibhatiomhan.